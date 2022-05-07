IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,050 ($25.61) to GBX 2,000 ($24.98) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,000 ($24.98) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($22.61) to GBX 1,400 ($17.49) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,135 ($26.67) to GBX 1,845 ($23.05) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,439.00.

OTCMKTS:IMIAY remained flat at $$34.65 during trading hours on Friday. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171. IMI has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.4032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

