Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) and ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Critical Survey

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) and ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Immatics alerts:

This table compares Immatics and ZIVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immatics -260.05% -154.19% -42.88% ZIVO Bioscience N/A -391.40% -119.98%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Immatics and ZIVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immatics 0 0 2 0 3.00 ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00

Immatics presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 234.67%. ZIVO Bioscience has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 171.08%. Given Immatics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Immatics is more favorable than ZIVO Bioscience.

Volatility and Risk

Immatics has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.6% of Immatics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Immatics and ZIVO Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immatics $41.13 million 11.43 -$110.43 million ($1.68) -4.45 ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,563.72 -$9.16 million ($1.29) -2.57

ZIVO Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Immatics. Immatics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIVO Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Immatics beats ZIVO Bioscience on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Immatics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates are in Phase I clinical trials, which include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; and IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors, as well as IMA204, which is in preclinical studies that targets tumor stroma cell. The company's TCR Bispecifics product candidates, which are in preclinical studies include IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumors; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops IMA101 for the treatment of cancer; and IMA301, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; and Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. It operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. in October 2014. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Keego Harbor, Michigan.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.