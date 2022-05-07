Immunic’s (IMUX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Immunic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Get Immunic alerts:

IMUX opened at $5.98 on Friday. Immunic has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $182.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 3,107.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.