ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Announces Earnings Results

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The business had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
ImmunoGen stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.16. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.
IMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.
ImmunoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
