Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) Insider Stephanie Eastment Purchases 1,200 Shares of Stock

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Eastment bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 413 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £4,956 ($6,191.13).

LON IEM opened at GBX 414.50 ($5.18) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 445.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 488.06. Impax Environmental Markets plc has a 12-month low of GBX 370.88 ($4.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.30).

About Impax Environmental Markets

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

