Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) Insider Stephanie Eastment Purchases 1,200 Shares of Stock

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Eastment bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 413 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £4,956 ($6,191.13).
LON IEM opened at GBX 414.50 ($5.18) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 445.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 488.06. Impax Environmental Markets plc has a 12-month low of GBX 370.88 ($4.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.30).
About Impax Environmental Markets (Get Rating)
