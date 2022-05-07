IMV (IMV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect IMV to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 145.26% and a negative net margin of 19,535.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IMV to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IMV alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMV opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $88.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.33. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

Several brokerages have commented on IMV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in IMV by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IMV by 44.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in IMV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IMV by 13,722.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.