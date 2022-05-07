IMV (IMV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Shares of IMV stock opened at C$1.40 on Friday. IMV has a 52-week low of C$1.37 and a 52-week high of C$3.46. The stock has a market cap of C$115.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.24, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.71.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.10.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

