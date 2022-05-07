Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NARI stock traded down $8.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.57. 1,252,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,799. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2,085.67 and a beta of 1.68. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $100.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NARI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other Inari Medical news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $608,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,654,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,549,410.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $2,220,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,641 shares of company stock worth $14,452,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,632,000 after acquiring an additional 93,071 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 107,593 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

