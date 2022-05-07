Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 75.85%.

NYSE ICD traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 61,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,476. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Johnson Rice raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder William Monroe purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 24,762 shares in the last quarter. 33.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Contract Drilling (Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.