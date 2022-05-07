Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

Get Infinera alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.28.

Shares of INFN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,405,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $172,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,685 in the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 272.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth about $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinera (Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.