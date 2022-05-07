Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INFI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.16.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 145.09% and a negative net margin of 2,254.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $8,550,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,734,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,667,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after buying an additional 684,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,597.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 600,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 584,003 shares during the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

