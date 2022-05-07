Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Information Services from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:IRMTF remained flat at $$20.01 on Friday. Information Services has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $20.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

