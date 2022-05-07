Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ISV. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Information Services stock opened at C$21.02 on Friday. Information Services has a 52-week low of C$20.13 and a 52-week high of C$33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$367.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Information Services will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.63%.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

