Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Issues Earnings Results

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:IR traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.80. 2,856,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,793. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

