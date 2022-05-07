Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.69. 304,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.97. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average of $69.45.

NGVT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,842,000 after purchasing an additional 84,375 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 403.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

