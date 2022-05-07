Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ingredion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.60.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of NYSE INGR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.31. 522,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.38. Ingredion has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,016 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,512,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.