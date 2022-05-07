InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol in diseases with unmet medical need. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ INM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.94. 55,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.71. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

