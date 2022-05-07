InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) PT Lowered to $50.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 105.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

INMD stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.12. InMode has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.39.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in InMode by 871.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in InMode by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

