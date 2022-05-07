Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

NYSE:IIPR opened at $134.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.77. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $132.57 and a 1-year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,614,000 after buying an additional 149,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,070,000 after acquiring an additional 68,897 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,767,000 after acquiring an additional 108,104 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after purchasing an additional 47,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.