Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Issues Earnings Results

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $6.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.38. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $132.57 and a 1-year high of $288.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.43.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

