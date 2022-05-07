InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of InPost from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of InPost stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. InPost has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

