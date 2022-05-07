Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Issues Earnings Results

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $61.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Inseego’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Inseego stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,701. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. Inseego has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $246.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 61,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $240,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Inseego by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Inseego by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Inseego by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Inseego by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Inseego by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

INSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

