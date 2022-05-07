Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Issues Earnings Results

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $61.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Inseego’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Inseego stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,701. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. Inseego has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $246.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.68.
In other news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 61,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $240,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
INSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.
