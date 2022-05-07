Insider Buying: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,141,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,627,154.90.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Martin Robert Ferron purchased 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$190,100.00.

Shares of NOA traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.92. The company had a trading volume of 94,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,266. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.79. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$15.20 and a 1-year high of C$22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$477.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$185.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.4900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOA. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.20.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

