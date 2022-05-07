Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi Sells 32,609 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at $66,700,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NSP opened at $101.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average of $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $129.32.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.19. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 860.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.
Insperity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
