Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi Sells 32,609 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at $66,700,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NSP opened at $101.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average of $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $129.32.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.19. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 860.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Insperity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.