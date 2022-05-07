Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

IBP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $87.74. 248,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.52. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $75.95 and a 52 week high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

