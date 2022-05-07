Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.20.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,399,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.55. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $98.67 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.