Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.81. 7,995,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,618. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.28 and its 200 day moving average is $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $98.67 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $1,231,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.