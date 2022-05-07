Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

NYSE:ICE opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $98.67 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 920.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 17,749 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

