InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InterDigital had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,858. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average of $66.68. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $85.75.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.
IDCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
About InterDigital (Get Rating)
InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InterDigital (IDCC)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.