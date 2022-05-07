InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InterDigital had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,858. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average of $66.68. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $85.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 682.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 172,809 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,947,000 after acquiring an additional 30,680 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 24,016 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

