International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for International Tower Hill Mines’ earnings. International Tower Hill Mines also reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Tower Hill Mines.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).
Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.77 million, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.23.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
