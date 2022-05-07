Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) will report earnings of $7.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.50. Intuit reported earnings of $6.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $11.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.74 to $14.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.45.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after acquiring an additional 652,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after acquiring an additional 336,690 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Intuit by 933,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $395.71 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $385.66 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $460.54 and a 200 day moving average of $548.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

