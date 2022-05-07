Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 180.40% and a positive return on equity of 16.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IVR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. 4,088,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,190,781. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 6th.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.93%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 267,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 144,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

