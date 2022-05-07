Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,101. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.75. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IONS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

