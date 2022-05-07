Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Raised to $33.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $36.30 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $44.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,525 shares of company stock worth $302,085. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 726,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after acquiring an additional 173,793 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

