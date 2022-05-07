Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

IOVA stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,645,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,284. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $30.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

