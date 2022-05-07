IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of IRMD opened at $31.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.12 million, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.98. IRadimed has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $55.92.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. IRadimed had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $200,590.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,664 shares of company stock worth $7,153,184. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in IRadimed in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in IRadimed by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in IRadimed by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

