iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.46 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. iRobot updated its FY22 guidance to $1.50-$2.10 EPS.
Shares of IRBT traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.00. 951,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,303. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.57, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. iRobot has a 12-month low of $48.36 and a 12-month high of $106.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 12.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iRobot Company Profile (Get Rating)
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.
