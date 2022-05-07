iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.46 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. iRobot updated its FY22 guidance to $1.50-$2.10 EPS.

Shares of IRBT traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.00. 951,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,303. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.57, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. iRobot has a 12-month low of $48.36 and a 12-month high of $106.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.26.

Get iRobot alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 12.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRBT. Northland Securities upgraded iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

iRobot Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.