iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of iRobot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 951,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,303. iRobot has a 1-year low of $48.36 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average is $67.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.69. iRobot had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iRobot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in iRobot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iRobot by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iRobot by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iRobot by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

