J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 287 ($3.59).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBRY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.00) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.56) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.87) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of LON SBRY opened at GBX 227.90 ($2.85) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 248.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 272.06. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 222.60 ($2.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 342 ($4.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 9.90 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

