Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Given New C$40.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$45.75 to C$40.25 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Jamieson Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.30.

JWLLF remained flat at $$27.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

