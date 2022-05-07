Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Raised to $225.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.47.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $152.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,133.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,585,868.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.