Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
JAZZ traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.64. The stock had a trading volume of 653,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.74.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
