Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

JAZZ traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.64. The stock had a trading volume of 653,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.74.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at $54,791,996.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $1,137,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,585,868.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

