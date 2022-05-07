JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given New €16.90 Price Target at Societe Generale

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from €17.60 ($18.53) to €16.90 ($17.79) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a sell rating on the stock.

JCDXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €21.00 ($22.11) to €22.00 ($23.16) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €27.50 ($28.95) to €22.70 ($23.89) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.35.

Shares of JCDecaux stock remained flat at $$21.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

