JMP Securities Lowers DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $63.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 75.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -111.93 and a beta of 1.89. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.10. The company has a current ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $594,802,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,043,000 after buying an additional 739,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,740,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,833,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 15.0% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 977,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,549,000 after buying an additional 127,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 931,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,836,000 after buying an additional 91,353 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

