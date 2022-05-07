John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Declares $0.20 Dividend

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.
NASDAQ:JMSB opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. John Marshall Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.48.
