Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Lowered to $70.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Shares of JCI opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.71. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $51.80 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $9,479,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

