Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms recently commented on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 587.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,464,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,313 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 39.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 529,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 148,777 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jounce Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.