Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim Sells 5,555 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $177,815.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 874,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,981,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, May 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10.

On Friday, February 11th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $190,147.65.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $194,702.75.

NYSE JNPR opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,150,000 after purchasing an additional 432,592 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,957,000 after purchasing an additional 103,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,984,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,548 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.