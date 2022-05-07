Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim Sells 5,555 Shares

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at $28,877,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

On Friday, May 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $177,815.55.

On Friday, February 11th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $190,147.65.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $194,702.75.

NYSE JNPR opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.53.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $174,457,000 after acquiring an additional 951,771 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 597,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 782.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.