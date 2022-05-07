Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Given New GBX 180 Price Target at UBS Group

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from GBX 210 ($2.62) to GBX 180 ($2.25) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 210 ($2.62) to GBX 180 ($2.25) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 276 ($3.45) to GBX 228 ($2.85) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Jupiter Fund Management from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.81) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Jupiter Fund Management to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock remained flat at $$2.76 during trading on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

